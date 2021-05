Morant (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Golden State.

The 20-year-old was one of eight Grizzlies sidelined Friday against the Kings, and most of the group will return to action for the final game of the regular season. Morant has averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 35.2 minutes over his past five games.