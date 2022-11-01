Morant (illness) will play Monday night against the Jazz, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Morant was initially listed as a game-time decision due to an illness, but he went through pregame warmups and evidently felt strong enough to run the floor. He should see plenty of opportunities to do damage Monday night, especially with teammate Desmond Bane (ankle) being ruled out in Utah.
