Morant posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 win over the Hawks.
Morant couldn't get any long-range balls through the cylinder, but he made up for that deficiency with 13 assists. Morant should e considered one of the top point guards to come off the draft board in his sophomore season.
