Morant notched 16 points (7-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Warriors.

Morant returned for the regular-season finale and while he struggled shooting the rock, his stat line was still solid and finished just one assist shy of a double-double. The second-year point guard should be one of the key pieces for the Grizzlies in their race to earn a postseason berth in the upcoming play-in tournament that starts Tuesday.