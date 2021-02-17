Morant posted 28 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Pelicans.

Morant ended just two dimes and three boards shy of a triple-double, and the second-year guard delivered one of his most accurate shooting performances of his career after missing just four of his 16 field-goal attempts. Morant ended a streak of three straight double-doubles, but he's been on fire of late and is averaging 19.2 points with 9.5 assists per game over his last six contests.