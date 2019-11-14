Morant scored a team-high 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, a rebound and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.

The double-double was the first of his career, but it wasn't even the highlight of Morant's night -- the rookie drove the lane and scored the winning basket for Memphis on a layup with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Morant has scored 20-plus points in five of 10 games to begin his career, and the second overall pick in the 2019 draft is already flashing the upside that could make him the Grizzlies' franchise cornerstone moving forward.