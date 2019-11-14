Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Comes up big in Charlotte
Morant scored a team-high 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, a rebound and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.
The double-double was the first of his career, but it wasn't even the highlight of Morant's night -- the rookie drove the lane and scored the winning basket for Memphis on a layup with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Morant has scored 20-plus points in five of 10 games to begin his career, and the second overall pick in the 2019 draft is already flashing the upside that could make him the Grizzlies' franchise cornerstone moving forward.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...