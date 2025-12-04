Memphis coach Toumas Iisalo said Thursday that Morant (calf) is now considered day-to-day, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Morant participated in parts of Thursday's progress and appears to be trending in the right direction. Memphis' next game is on Dec. 5 against the Clippers, but a return for that one may still be wishful thinking until he goes through a full practice. Based on previous reporting, the most likely outcome is a return Dec. 12 against the Jazz.