Morant (hip) is considered week-to-week and doesn't have a specific timetable for his return, the team announced Saturday.

Morant was initially diagnosed with extreme right hip flexion, but further imaging later revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) and multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. The Grizzlies won't take any risks with the health of their star point guard and will give him all the time he needs to recover and get back to 100 percent. Expect Scotty Pippen, who posted a triple-double in the win over the Wizards on Friday, to continue starting at the point while Morant is sidelined.