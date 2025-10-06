Morant is considered week-to-week with a sprained left ankle he suffered at Sunday's practice. Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

This is a tough blow for Morant with Opening Night looming. This news rules Morant out for at least three preseason contests, and it sounds like he'll be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. If Morant's injury lingers into the regular season, the Grizzlies could turn to Ty Jerome, who was a priority for them in free agency.