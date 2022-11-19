Morant suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in Friday's game versus the Thunder and is being listed as week-to-week.

Morant's injury is a massive blow for a Grizzlies team that's gotten off to a solid 10-6 start through the first 16 games. Morant is typically the engine that runs the offense, sitting fourth in the league in usage rate (35.1) behind only Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The wording of Charania's report is discouraging, and fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Morant misses the next few weeks. In the star guard's absence, Tyus Jones should step in as the starting point guard, while John Konchar and Kennedy Chandler are candidates to see increased minutes and usage.