Morant posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Morant suffered through his worst scoring total since mid-January and also fouled out for the first time this season in Friday's loss. The talented rookie is the driving force behind Memphis' offensive attack, but he's known for the occasional drop-off in production. Still, his assist totals are remarkably consistent, ranking 12th in the league with an average of 7.0 assists per game.