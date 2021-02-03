Morant recorded 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes Tuesday in a 134-116 loss at Indiana.

Morant has played sub-30 minutes and posted under 20 points in each of his past three games. However, it is important to note that the sophomore sat out two weeks in December with an ankle injury and another two weeks in January because of safety protocols. Morant only played two games between those breaks and should get back on track once fully settled.