Morant scored 22 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) while adding seven rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.

Morant reached double-digit assists for the first time in 10 games but he has at least seven in seven straight. He also logged his fifth double-double of the year in the process.