The Grizzlies are entertaining offers to potentially move Morant (calf) ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Rumors of a potential Morant trade have been percolating for a while, and his history of injuries and off-court missteps coupled with Memphis' poor start to the season have all increased the likelihood of the point guard being moved. Charania notes that multiple teams are already pursuing Morant in trade talks, and the Grizzlies are said to be prioritizing draft picks and young players in return. Morant is under contract through the 2027-28 season, however, and the Grizzlies are open to keeping him if the right deal doesn't surface. Morant will miss his fourth straight game Friday against the Thunder due to a right calf contusion, but it's unclear if the Grizzlies will opt to hold him out for an extended period even if trade talks intensify.