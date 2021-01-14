Morant (ankle) is listed as questionable to play in Friday's game against Minnesota, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies haven't said much about Morant's status since they ruled him out for 3-to-5 weeks back on Dec. 29, but it looks like the second-year point guard is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Morant is not a lock to play Friday night, but the move to "questionable" is a major step in the right direction, so even if he's ultimately ruled out, he should be back in the lineup within the next few games. Memphis also plays Saturday (vs. PHI) before a home matchup against the Suns on Monday.