Morant (wrist) posted 34 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 104-89 win over the Bulls.

The poor shooting from the free-throw line was about the only blemish on another exceptional fantasy line from Morant, who was back in action after sitting out the Grizzlies' previous game Sunday versus Toronto with wrist soreness. The wrist issue didn't seem to be affecting him anywhere other than the charity stripe, as the fourth-year point guard's 60 percent mark from the field represented his best rate in any game since Jan. 5 in Orlando.