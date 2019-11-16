Morant had 25 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-106 win over Utah.

Morant has left his nine-point effort against the Spurs in the rear view, scoring 20-plus points in each of his past two outings. The rookie also has seven or more assists in three of his last four starts. He will aim to extend his sizzling run of play Sunday at home against the Nuggets.