Morant is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to back soreness.

Morant went to the locker room for a short period of time during Monday's game, and while he was ultimately able to check back into the game, he's now experiencing some soreness. If he's unable to go Wednesday, look for Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton to share time at point guard.

