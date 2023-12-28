Morant is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.

Morant returned from a 25-game suspension on Dec. 19 and has appeared in four consecutive games, averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 36.3 minutes. However, he's feeling under the weather leading up to Thursday's tilt, which is the opening leg of a back-to-back. With Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (knee) already ruled out for the contest, Marcus Smart, John Konchar and Jacob Gilyard could each see even larger workloads if Morant is inactive Thursday.