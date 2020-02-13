Morant registered 20 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Morant's shooting was a bit off, but the rookie otherwise delivered a quality line to follow up the triple-double he turned in Sunday in Washington. He'll head into the All-Star break on a high note; over his last 10 games, he's averaging 18.2 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field), 7.5 dimes, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals.