Morant is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns due to left hip soreness.

Morant recently missed a pair of games due to a thigh issue, but he's been back in action over the last two matchups and has averaged 30.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game during that time. If he's unable to suit up against Phoenix, Tyus Jones and Kennedy Chandler would be in line for increased roles.