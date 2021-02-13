Morant contributed 22 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Lakers.

Morant has four double-doubles over his last nine appearances, and he has dished out eight or more assists while scoring in double digits in seven of those nine contests. Morant is the engine that makes the Grizzlies' offense run, and he has seen an uptick in his playmaking numbers of late with nine or more dimes in four straight contests. Perhaps more importantly, this was Morant's first 20-point game since Dec. 26, when he finished with 28 points against the Hawks.