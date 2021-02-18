Morant registered 15 points (4-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Morant struggled badly from the field in this one, but his efficiency from the charity stripe saved him -- and he did enough on other areas of the game to post his first triple-double of the campaign. Morant has also dished out eight or more assists in seven straight contests.