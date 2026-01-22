Morant produced 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks.

Morant was in full control of the offense, putting constant pressure on Atlanta by relentlessly attacking the rim and drawing contact for trips to the charity stripe. This performance gave Morant his third consecutive double-double and fourth 20/10 outing of the season, while also establishing a new career high in blocks. He'll look to stay hot Friday versus New Orleans.