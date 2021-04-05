Morant delivered eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Morant didn't have his best shooting night and registered his first single-digit scoring performance since Feb. 28, when he finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) against the Rockets. Morant did excel in the passing department, though, posting his second double-digit assist game of the past six outings and extending his solid streak of playmaking figures -- he's now dished out seven or more dimes in eight of his last nine appearances.