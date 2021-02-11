Morant contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Morant was coming off back-to-back nine-assist performances, but he surpassed that 10-assist mark for the third time this season and also tied his season-best tally of 11 dimes. Morant is one of the most electric point guards in the league and has looked impressive both as a scorer and as a playmaker since returning from an eight-game absence between Dec. 30 and Jan. 13, as he is averaging 15.6 points with 8.1 assists per game during his last nine appearances.