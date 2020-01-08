Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Dishes out seven dimes
Morant had 25 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Minnesota.
Morant has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, but he has made strides as a playmaker of late. The rookie point guard has dished out seven or more assists in six straight games, and he is averaging 6.7 per contest over his last 10 outings. He will try to extend his solid run of form Friday at home against the Spurs.
