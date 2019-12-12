Morant had 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win at Phoenix.

Morant didn't miss a beat following his four-game absence, as he has dished out at least six assists in each of his last two contests following his return. His playing time has increased steadily, and now he has logged at least 30 minutes in eight of his last 10 games. That should only increase his value going forward, as the rookie is already one of Memphis' top players on both ends of the court.