Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Dishes out six dimes
Morant had 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win at Phoenix.
Morant didn't miss a beat following his four-game absence, as he has dished out at least six assists in each of his last two contests following his return. His playing time has increased steadily, and now he has logged at least 30 minutes in eight of his last 10 games. That should only increase his value going forward, as the rookie is already one of Memphis' top players on both ends of the court.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.