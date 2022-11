Morant totaled 28 points (11-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 114-103 victory over the Timberwolves. He also had four turnovers.

Morant nearly logged his first triple-double of the season. Although he was cold from beyond the arc, Morant is still connected on a booming 41.0 percent of his triples this season. It's worth monitoring where that figure settles over a larger sample size.