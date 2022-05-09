Morant (knee) didn't participate in the Grizzlies' shootaround ahead Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant was spotted in slippers and sweats as his teammates went through shootaround, suggesting the All-Star point guard won't be available. This isn't surprising given he's listed as doubtful, but there was optimism that he'd at least try to give it a go pregame. Regardless, in his likely absence, Tyus Jones would likely draw the start while De'Anthony Melton and John Konchar could see additional run off the bench.