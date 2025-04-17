Morant (ankle) will be a game-time decision for the Grizzlies' Play-In Game on Friday against the Mavericks, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant rolled his right ankle in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors. Although he was able to return to the game, the superstar is in danger of missing Friday's win-or-go-home Play-In Game in Memphis. If the Murray State product is ruled out, the Grizzlies will likely turn to Scotty Pippen to shoulder the load at the point guard position.