Morant closed Sunday's 112-100 win over Indiana with 27 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes.

Morant did it all in Sunday's victory, posting a team-high assist mark while leading all Grizzlies starters in rebounds en route to a triple-double outing. Morant has tallied a triple-double five times this season, including in two straight games.