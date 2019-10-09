Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-digit assists in win
Morant contributed four points (2-6 FG), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during the Grizzlies' 108-94 preseason win over New Zealand on Tuesday.
The rookie was modestly involved on offense, but he excelled as a facilitator. The reverse had been true in his preseason debut versus Maccabi Haifa on Sunday, with Morant draining an impressive five of eight attempts in that contest. The second overall pick is expected to continue showing off his diverse skill set in remaining exhibitions ahead of assuming starting point guard duties right from the start of the regular season.
