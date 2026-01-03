Morant finished with 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

The double-double was his sixth of the season, and second in four games since returning after Christmas from an ankle sprain. During that span, Morant is averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor.