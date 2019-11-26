Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-double in Monday's loss
Morant recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.
Morant (lower body) briefly left the game in the second quarter but was able to return in the second half. Both of his double-doubles have come in the last six games, and the 20-year-old rookie continues to be a strong source of points and dimes. Still, fantasy owners will likely want to keep tabs on his injury status heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...