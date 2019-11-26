Play

Morant recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.

Morant (lower body) briefly left the game in the second quarter but was able to return in the second half. Both of his double-doubles have come in the last six games, and the 20-year-old rookie continues to be a strong source of points and dimes. Still, fantasy owners will likely want to keep tabs on his injury status heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.

More News
Our Latest Stories