Morant had 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-12 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Warriors.

Morant was off the injury report Wednesday and returned to the lineup to face Stephen Curry and the rival Golden State Warriors. He put out another solid showing, with his sixth consecutive contest with at least 20 points and seven dimes. Morant is on pace to tie or set career highs with averages of 27.4 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.7 3-pointers made per game. He will have to continue to play at an all-star level to keep the Grizzlies rolling in the absence of Steven Adams (knee) for the next 3-5 weeks.