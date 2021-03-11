Morant scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12FT) to go along with 10 assists and six rebounds in a 127-112 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

After scoring 35 points in back-to-back games heading into the All-Star break, Morant continued his stellar play by picking up a double-double to start the second half of the season. It was the guard's seventh double-double of the season to go along with one triple-double. In his second year in the league, Morant is averaging more points and assists per game, but he has really struggled from three making just 22.8 percent of his shots from distance.