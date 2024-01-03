Morant racked up 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 win over the Spurs.

Morant grabbed headlines with a dunk over Victor Wembanyama that immediately went viral, but outside of that, he delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court and posted his third double-double of the campaign. Morant has enjoyed a strong start to the season after missing the first 25 games due to a suspension, averaging 25.3 points, 8.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.