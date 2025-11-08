Morant amassed 21 points (7-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 118-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Morant reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Oct. 29, when he posted 28 points in a win over the Suns. This was also his second double-double over his last three games since returning from a one-game suspension handed by the team. Morant can be a dominant backcourt presence when available, and the Grizzlies need him at his best on a steady basis. Since returning from the suspension, Morant is averaging 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game in three contests.