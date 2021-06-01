Morant ended with 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to Utah.

Morant continues to log heavy minutes for the Grizzlies as they lean heavily on their young point guard. While the future is bright for Morant, his lack of a reliable three-point shot remains a concern. With teams quickly adjusting to his style of play, he is going to need to expand his range should he wish to take his game to the next level. That said, he is still only 21 years of age and so time is absolutely on his side. Game 5 will be in Utah on Wednesday and knowing what we know about Morant, he is going to leave it all on the court as the Grizzlies look to extend the series.