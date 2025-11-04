Morant had 18 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to Detroit.

Morant has never been a lights-out, three-point shooter, but he's been particularly bad on that end to start the season, going 5-for-36 from distance. He doesn't seem to be happy with how things are going in Memphis, and that has shown up in his play, as he's opened the year with forgettable averages of 20.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.9 turnovers per game, which has him ranked outside the top 100.