Morant recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Saturday's 129-112 win over the Spurs.

Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies showed very little rust after not playing for 12 days. The talented point guard is essential to the team's success, and he's one of the primary reasons why the Grizzlies have rattled off six straight victories. Now that the team is healthy, Morant should get back to his prolific stat lines in short order.