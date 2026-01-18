Morant (calf) recorded 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 126-109 win over the Magic in London.

Morant got off to a strong start in his return from a six-game absence due to a right calf contusion, logging 20 points and 10 assists across 15 minutes in the first half. While he wasn't as impressive in the second half, the Grizzlies still came away with a dominant win after leading by 19 points at halftime. The star point guard was on a minutes restriction Sunday, and the Grizzlies will likely continue to monitor his playing time following the extended absence. While availability continues to be an issue for Morant, he has tallied three double-doubles over his last five appearances, scoring at least 20 points in three outings during that stretch.