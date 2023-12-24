Morant racked up 30 points (14-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 victory over the Hawks.

The Grizzlies are 3-0 since Morant's return to the lineup following his 25-game suspension, and the star floor general hasn't needed an adjustment period -- he has scored at least 20 points while dishing out eight or more assists in his three appearances. This was his first double-double of the campaign, and perhaps what's even more impressive is that Morant hasn't had issues shouldering a heavy workload despite his time off. He's averaging 21.7 shot attempts per game, a figure that bodes well for his fantasy upside in terms of his usage rate.