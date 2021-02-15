Morant generated 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists and a rebound across 32 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 win over the Kings.

Despite a shaky night of shooting, Morant salvaged his line with 10 dimes. Sunday represented Morant's third-straight double-double, and while his assist count is exemplary, he's yet to dial in his shooting stroke. Since their extended COVID-19 related hiatus, he's only converted 41.2 percent from the floor and has especially struggled from beyond the arc with a 24.3 percent conversion rate.