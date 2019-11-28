Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Doubles-doubles despite injury concern
Morant tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers.
Morant came into Wednesday's game under a slight injury cloud after injuring his back in the Grizzlies' previous game. It didn't appear to bother him at all as he put together one of his better overall performances of the season. Morant is rolling along at top-100 pace but there is certainly reason to believe he ramps things up as the season progresses.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.