Morant tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers.

Morant came into Wednesday's game under a slight injury cloud after injuring his back in the Grizzlies' previous game. It didn't appear to bother him at all as he put together one of his better overall performances of the season. Morant is rolling along at top-100 pace but there is certainly reason to believe he ramps things up as the season progresses.