Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness.

Morant wasn't on the Grizzlies' initial injury report but appears likely to miss at least one game due to his illness. Assuming he's sidelined, Tyus Jones and Kennedy Chandler would be in line to pick up minutes in the backcourt. Morant has been dominant over the first five matchups of the season, averaging 32.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.