Morant (shoulder) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Morant is trending toward missing a second straight game with right shoulder soreness. If the superstar guard can't play in Milwaukee, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard will likely shoulder the load in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Officially out vs. Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Will likely sit against Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Doubtful against Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Iffy against Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Limited impact in Saturday's win•