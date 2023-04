Morant (right hand soreness) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Morant is joined by Tyus Jones (foot), Dillon Brooks (groin), Desmond Bane (knee), Jaren Jackson (elbow) and Santi Aldama (elbow) as doubtful for the contest. Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, John Konchar and David Roddy could all see large workloads Sunday if the Grizzlies end up shorthanded.