Morant (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant was initially listed as questionable, but it sounds like the Grizzlies will err on the side of caution for the second straight game. Vince Williams (knee), however, has been upgraded to probable and is likely to see more reps on the ball with this news.